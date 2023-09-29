Weather in Bulgaria: Chilly Morning, Warm Afternoon

There will be scattered cloudiness, over Eastern Bulgaria, after noon and over separate mountainous regions in South-Western Bulgaria - mostly significant cloudiness. There will be light rain showers in some places. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from the north-northeast. The minimum temperatures will be between 8°C and 17°C, in Sofia - around 10°C, on the sea coast - from 18°C to 22°C, and the maximum temperatures - between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia - around 24°C.

On the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be scattered, mostly significant on the southern coast, where it will rain in some places. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 25-27°C. The temperature of the sea water is 23-24°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 knots.

In the mountains, the cloudiness will be mostly significant, in separate places mainly in the Rhodopes, Strandzha and Sakar it will rain, it is also possible to thunder. A moderate, temporarily strong northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 18°C, at 2000 meters - about 11°C.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the mountainous regions of southern Bulgaria. It will continue to blow weak, in the eastern half of the country to a moderate north-easterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C.

Sunny weather will prevail on Sunday. In the western half of the country, the wind will be oriented from the northwest, and in the eastern half, it will remain from the northeast, mostly moderate. A significant change in temperatures is not expected.

On Monday, there will be more significant temporary increases in cloudiness from west to east, but light rain will fall only in isolated places. Daytime temperatures will drop slightly.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, in places in the valleys with a brief morning mist. Temperatures will rise again.

