The Minimum Wage in Romania Jumps to 663 Euros compared to Bulgaria's 398 Euros

The minimum gross salary in Romania jumps to 3300 leu or 663 Euros (nearly 1300 leva). This was announced by the Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. The increase is 10% and takes effect from October 1. From 3,000 leu, the minimum remuneration is increased to 3,300 leu gross (from 1,181 to 1,298 leva).

"This government will not give up the priority of increasing the minimum wage and we want to have another step of increase in 2024, which we will discuss with the social partners," the Romanian prime minister said at the start of the government meeting today.

The current minimum wage in Bulgaria is 780 leva (398 Euros), introduced on January 1, 2023. Earlier this month a proposal was made for the minimum gross salary to become 933 leva from the beginning of 2024 - this is what the government proposes in a project uploaded for public discussion. The decision is expected and comes from the mechanism adopted earlier this year, which ties the lower threshold of labor remuneration to the average salary in the country. Thus, starting next year, the minimum wage is expected to increase by nearly 20% - the highest one-time increase in the last decade.

