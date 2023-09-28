Greece confirmed its Support for Bulgaria's full Schengen Membership

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov held a meeting with Dimitris Keridis, Minister of Migration and Asylum of the Republic of Greece. During the talks, bilateral cooperation was highly praised.

On the Greek side, the support for Bulgaria's full membership in the Schengen area was confirmed. "It remains a top national priority," emphasized the Bulgarian interior minister and expressed gratitude for the consistent position.

Migration challenges are pan-European, European answers are needed - was the unanimous opinion of the two ministers. They emphasized the importance of the trilateral format Bulgaria-Greece-Turkey for solving the issues of combating illegal migration.

The development of such closer interaction with the prospect of being even more concrete and effective is in the interest of the three countries and the security of the EU.

The meeting took place within the framework of the meeting of the Council "Justice and Internal Affairs", which takes place on Thursday in Brussels.

