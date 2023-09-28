Bulgaria may lose 1.4 Billion Leva if the Territorial Plans for the Coal Plants are not ready

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov confirmed that he spoke with GERB leader Boyko Borissov regarding the request for amendments to the territorial plans for the coal plants. Yesterday, the coalition GERB - SDS declared for the preservation of the plants and signaled potential violations.

Denkov recalled that Bulgaria could lose nearly 1.4 billion leva if the plans are not ready, and the deadline for "refinement of the texts" is tomorrow morning, because then a decision must be made by the Council of Ministers:

"These texts may be refined by the end of December, but already in the course of the discussion with the European Commission. We will continue the dialogue with the unions and with the local communities, so as to take into account if there are any more considerations from them, but of course already within the framework of what the EC sets as requirements".

"The companies in question that were cited have no decision to receive funds, as was presented in the GERB briefing. There is a misunderstanding, it is about preliminary information about which companies are interested in investing in this region," said Denkov.

European Commissioner Iliana Ivanova, who spoke with Denkov today, recalled that due to the lack of plans, money has already been lost and other funds are in question:

"At the same time, I realize, as a person who was born and raised in Stara Zagora, how important and sensitive this topic is for the region. Therefore, I hope for a dialogue, a discussion and finding an acceptable solution for both parties, so that this process can start and in the end, the funds go to where they are most needed."

