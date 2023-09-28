The Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh will soon Cease to Exist

The self-proclaimed independent Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh will soon cease to exist.

Its president, Samvel Shahramanyan, has signed a decree to dissolve all state institutions from January 1, 2024, the Armenian authorities of Karabakh announced today. From the same day, the republic will no longer exist, the decree says.

After a one-day operation in Karabakh last week, Azerbaijan regained full control of the region, which is part of its internationally recognized territory but populated predominantly by Armenians. On the very day of its "anti-terrorist" operation, Azerbaijan received Turkey's support, and Iran offered mediation. The US called for a ceasefire. Armenia itself did not intervene.

Less than 24 hours after the start of the armed operation, the Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh signed a capitulation to Azerbaijan. This happened after, according to some sources, the unrecognized republic lost almost half of its armed forces in the fighting.

