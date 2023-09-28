PM Denkov after a meeting with Bulgaria’s New European Commissioner: For Schengen we are only Discussing December 2023

"We are currently discussing a single option for Schengen - December 2023," said Nikolai Denkov after a meeting with the Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Iliana Ivanova.

According to him, the priorities of the Bulgarian government were discussed at the meeting.

"How to use the opportunity that Iliana Ivanova's position as European Commissioner provides as opportunities for Bulgaria to make the most of European structures, funds, culture, exchange. We are in complete agreement regarding the priorities, the approach that Bulgaria should use", he added Denkov.

The Prime Minister emphasized that there is no doubt about the good cooperation.

"Schengen and the Eurozone are on the agenda. We can and must work together. You must ensure stability, as well as the making of quick and adequate decisions. We promised ourselves to be in continuous contact, communication and dialogue with the Bulgarian authorities", added Iliana Ivanova .

To a question from BNT, the Bulgarian European Commissioner answered that through the regional innovation valleys we can help to catch up with the lag between the countries of Central and Eastern Europe and the more developing countries in the European Union.

"100 such valleys will be organized, and in Bulgaria such a regional valley in the field of bioeconomy and food is about to be opened in Plovdiv, the idea is to help small and medium-sized enterprises", Ivanova added.

According to the Prime Minister, there is still no Law on Innovations adopted in Bulgaria, the new Law on Scientific Research and Innovation is ready and will be introduced and voted on in the Council of Ministers in the coming weeks and from there it will be presented to the National Assembly for adoption.

"We have the hydrogen valley in Stara Zagora, we are starting to catch up on stages that have been delayed," said Denkov.

Regarding what funds Bulgaria may lose under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, the prime minister commented that there is a delay, which is related to the reform of the justice system and changes in the energy sector.

"Bulgaria will present documents to the European Commission at the beginning of October. They are at the final stage. A negotiation process is starting, in which by the end of the year we will refine all the texts regarding the Plan".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg