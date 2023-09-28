Bulgaria: The Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia was Wrapped
The monument to the Soviet Army is in a new form - wrapped in a banner with the faces of national heroes. The canvas shows the path of Bulgaria - from the founding of the Bulgarian state to goals such as Schengen. Levski, Botev, Rakovski, Zahari Stoyanov, Bulgarian saints, inns, etc. are depicted.
The banner wraps the scaffolding around the controversial monument. The regional administration, which is responsible for the monument, confirmed that the initiative is theirs. "This is our vision for Bulgaria's European path", the team of the regional governor Vyara Todeva told "Dnevnik".
"I walk around the area and what do I see?" wrote on Facebook the regional mayor of "Sredets" Traicho Traikov, a candidate for a new mandate and known as one of the consistent defenders of the thesis that the monument should be moved from the center of Sofia.
