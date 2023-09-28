COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 238 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 238, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,914 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 12.4 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 315 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 19 are in intensive care units. There are 47 new arrivals in a medical facility.

67 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,272,529 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,837 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 793 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,614,703 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,465 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,313,831 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal