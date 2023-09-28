Weather in Bulgaria: The Wind is Weakening, Rain possible in the Southeastern Regions

There will be scattered clouds, mostly significant over Southern and Eastern Bulgaria, where there will be light rain showers in separate places. In the southeastern regions of the country, local, temporarily intense precipitation and thunderstorm activity are possible. It will blow to a moderate wind from the northeast, but in the evening it will gradually weaken. The minimum temperatures will be between 12°C and 19°C, on the sea coast - from 20°C to 23°C, and the maximum - between 23°C and 28°C.

On the Black Sea, the clouds will be scattered, mostly significant on the southern coast, where it will rain in some places. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperatures will be 24-25°C, close to sea water temperature. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 points.

In the mountains, the cloudiness will be mostly significant, but only in separate places in the Rhodope Mountains, Strandzha and Sakar will it rain, it is also possible to thunder. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 15°C, at 2000 meters - about 9°C.

By the end of this week and the beginning of next week, the weather will be calm autumn, almost without precipitation, with mostly scattered clouds and temperatures above the climatic norms. There is an increased probability of light precipitation on Friday over Eastern Bulgaria, and towards Sunday-Monday - in separate, mainly mountainous regions, where there will be more cloudiness. The maximum temperatures in most areas will be between 24°C and 29°C on Monday - 1 to 3 degrees lower, and the minimum - between 10°C and 15°C, along the Black Sea - about 18°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology