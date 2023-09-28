Bulgaria’s Consul in Zaporizhzhia turned out to be a Russian Collaborator

The Council of Ministers released the Ukrainian citizen Sergey Zhelev from his functions as Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in Ukraine with headquarters in the city of Zaporizhzhia and a consular district covering the territory of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This was reported by the government's press service.

The consulate headed by him in the city of Zaporizhzhia and with a consular district covering the territory of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions is also closed.

The decision was taken on the basis of a notification received by the Ukrainian side to cancel the consular exequatur issued in favor of Mr. Sergey Zhelev in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963, the press release of the Government Information Service also states.

Sergey Zhelev is a well-known businessman, owner of land and grain trading companies from Melitopol. He is a member of the local municipal council. The name of the 60-year-old Zhelev caught the attention of the Bulgarian media on April 24 last year after the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fyodorov, announced that the ethnic Bulgarian had been abducted by the Russian occupiers. Later, however, in an interview with OFFNews, Bulgaria's honorary consul denied that he had been kidnapped and announced that he had an "incident" with the invaders without going into details. Sergey Zhelev had several more similar appearances in front of Bulgarian mass media, after which his tracks were lost.

An OFFNews check of the Ukrainian Project EVOCATION, which collects information on Russian propagandists, collaborators and agents, shows that Sergey Zhelev is included in it.

The following information appears against his name:

"After the full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine by Russian invaders on February 24, 2022, Zhelev Sergey supported the policy of the occupation authorities and himself went over to the side of the enemy.

Zhelev Sergey is the people’s deputy of Melitopol, several convocations. With the beginning of the occupation, he began to finance the occupiers for their activities. Having retained his 'golden' place, Zhelev continues to cooperate with the occupiers.

After the de-occupation of Zaporizhzhia region, Sergey will go to prison under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for treason against his country".

