81 Illegal Migrants were Detained in Bulgaria in One Day
81 illegal migrants were detained in Bulgaria by the police today, the Ministry of the Interior informed.
A minivan with 17 migrants crashed in Sofia, after a chase with the police. The driver has been detained. He is 18 years old, without a driver's license and with police records. Ten of the migrants were transported to hospitals. The chase started at the entrance to the capital, after a report was received at the Capital's Central Police Department about a car driving on the "Trakia" highway and transporting foreign citizens, announced Inspector Krasimir Vassilev from the Traffic Police department.
"An attempt was made to stop him but he disobeyed my colleagues. He accelerated his movement, got onto the Ring Road, where in the area of the intersection of Cherni Vrah Blvd., he caused a traffic accident with a taxi car."
After a 5-hour search, the Burgas police detained 11 migrants who escaped a police blockade this morning. The car with the migrants was stopped after a chase on "Sportna" and "Krayezerna" streets, and the migrants fled into the "Vaya" lake area. The driver of the car has also been detained.
Police caught 20 migrants near Veliko Tarnovo. Armed and masked police officers participated in the action. The detention took place on the road Sofia - Varna, at the entrance to the old capital - Veliko Tarnovo.
Initially, ten refugees were found in a car with Sofia registration. The driver of the car, a Moldovan citizen, was arrested.
According to Nova TV, the action continued with a second car that escaped. The chase reached a section of the Sevlievo - Lovech road, where the car with ten other migrants was stopped. While trying to escape, the driver hit a police car.
