Russia wants Bulgaria to Reconsider its Decision to hand over S-300 Missiles to Ukraine

The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation called on Bulgaria not to transfer missiles for the S-300 anti-aircraft system to Ukraine, in order not to violate international law, TASS reported.

"The transfer from Bulgaria to Ukraine of missiles for anti-aircraft systems S-300 in the area of hostilities will lead to an escalation of the conflict and to innocent human casualties," said the statement of the Russian federal service.

According to unofficial information from Bulgarian MPs, the decision to provide additional military aid to Kyiv, which also includes S-300 missiles, was approved by the National Assembly. However, it is not clear how exactly the deputies voted, since the meeting on the subject was closed.

The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation notes that in accordance with Article 4 of the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria dated September 5, 2002, the transfer to a third party of weapons and military equipment obtained as a result of bilateral military-technical cooperation is inadmissible without obtaining prior written consent from Russia, notes TASS, quoted by BTA.

"This is another attempt at a gross violation by the Bulgarian leadership of its international obligations in the field of arms control, despite the repeated explanations of the Russian side," the statement of the Russian service also says.

