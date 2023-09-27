Bulgaria: Mass Poisoning of Dogs and Cats in a Plovdiv village

September 27, 2023
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Mass Poisoning of Dogs and Cats in a Plovdiv village @Pixabay

The police are investigating the poisoning of dozens of dogs and cats in the Plovdiv village of Kaloyanovo.

The perpetrator has been identified.

He is a resident of the village, 46 years old and has a clean criminal record.

The prosecutor's office brought charges against him, and he was given a "signature" remand

