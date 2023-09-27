The Dead after the Explosion in a Fuel Warehouse in Nagorno-Karabakh are 125 people
The death toll in the explosion at a fuel warehouse in Nagorno-Karabakh has reached 125 people, News.am reports, citing Armenia's Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan.
According to Avanesyan, 125 bodies were transported from the enclave populated by Armenians. At the moment, another 67 people have been admitted to the national burn center.
Earlier, as the number of people trying to leave Karabakh grew after Armenians there began disarming, only 20 deaths and nearly 200 injuries were confirmed.
According to the deputy of the parliament of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Metaxe Hakobyan, fuel was received in the warehouse by those fleeing the enclave located in Azerbaijan to Armenia.
