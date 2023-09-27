COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 311 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 311, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,908 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 16 percent.

1 patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 298 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 20 are in intensive care units. There are 51 new hospital admissions.

120 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,272,462 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,667 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 20 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,613,910 vaccines have been given since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,464 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,313,593 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal