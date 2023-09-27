Weather in Bulgaria: Dangerously Windy today as well

It will be cloudy today, over the mountain areas mostly significant, there will be almost no precipitation. In the morning hours, there will be low clouds or fog in places in the eastern areas. The wind will remain from the northeast, moderate, in places in Central South Bulgaria and along the Black Sea - temporarily strong. The maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C, in Sofia – around 23°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea, in places in the morning there will be low clouds or fog. A moderate to strong north-easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 25-26°C. The temperature of the sea water is 23-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 knots.

In the mountains, cloud cover will be mostly significant. Light rain will fall in places in the Rhodope region in the afternoon. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 16°C, at 2000 meters - about 9°C.

On Thursday and Friday there will be scattered clouds, mostly significant over southern and eastern Bulgaria. In some places there will be precipitation, mostly weak, but in the Rila-Rhodope region and the extreme southeastern regions, local precipitation is possible. The wind will remain from the northeast, will weaken on Thursday, and will die down in most of the country on Friday. The minimum temperatures will decrease, on Friday they will be between 9°C and 14°C, and the maximum will be mostly between 24°C and 29°C.

During the weekend, sunny weather will prevail. Temporary increases in cloudiness, more significant on Sunday, will be over Eastern Bulgaria, when the probability of light precipitation also increases. The wind will be weak to moderate - from the west-northwest, along the Black Sea - mainly from the north. Temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology