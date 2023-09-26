The Bulgarians who were detained for Espionage in the UK will Remain in Custody

Orlin Rusev, Biser Jambazov, Katrin Ivanova, Ivan Stoyanov and Vanya Gaberova, accused of conspiracy to carry out espionage in Great Britain for the benefit of Russia, remain in the prisons where they are.

The expectations of the journalists to film the Bulgarians upon arrival in the courtroom in London did not come true. The charge was made via video link. Rusev, Djambazov, Ivanova, Stoyanov and Kamberova appeared on screen in the meeting room from the prisons where they are. The five were charged with conspiracy to engage in espionage, surveillance of persons and objects designated by Russia. The indictment also mentions kidnapping.

Those detained will remain in jail without the possibility of bail because they are a potential danger and likely to escape.

The next hearing in the case will be on October 13 at the Central Criminal Court.

Upon their arrest, Rusev, Jambazov and Ivanova were also charged with possessing false identity documents.

Journalists will have access to the case, but will not be allowed to release all the information. The Bulgarian consul Nikolay Ivanchev was also present in the courtroom, although there was no express request for this from the accused Bulgarians.

The Bulgarian embassy in London will be following the case closely.

Reuters notes that there is no comment from the Russian embassy on the case.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg