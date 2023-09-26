Providing Defective S-300 Missiles to Ukraine will Not Endanger the Bulgarian Air Defense

The Bulgarian government's intention to provide Ukraine with defective missiles for the S-300 missile complexes will not endanger the Bulgarian air defense.

This again assured the chairman of the GERB Parliament Defense Committee Hristo Gadzhev. The reason for his comment was the submitted draft decision by parliamentary groups that support the government to donate Kyiv's defective missiles. It will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the Defense Committee today.

According to Gadzhev, in the period 2020-2022, there were attempts to repair the defective missiles by the Russian manufacturer. Its opinion was that they don't need to be repaired:

"If we start repairing them, if there is an incident, the risk is higher for the personnel and for the people in Bulgaria, while in Ukrainians this risk is much more acceptable. According to them with one of these defective complexes, they can repair several of their operating systems, use them, and actually protect their critical infrastructure, or rather, cities."

The exact number of missiles and cartridges that are no longer needed will be determined by the Ministries of Defense and Interior.

Ivaylo Mirchev of WCC-DB recalled that the decision to provide weapons to Ukraine was on parliament. He stated that a lot can be done to help Kyiv without threatening our personal security:

"It is not at all a case about something that comes out of the warehouses of the Bulgarian army, which may be useful to the Bulgarian army. It is very important to note. And we do not give out our S-300 complexes, this is not true. We're talking about defective rockets that we can never use and there is no option in which we can use, as well as for many cartridges which are NATO standard, not for the weapons we use in Bulgaria. The cartridges are from the warehouses of the Ministry of the Interior and they will help the Ukrainians quite well, as they are already shooting with many NATO weapons."

