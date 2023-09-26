COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Jump in Cases - 445 in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 445, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
2,658 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, which means that the proportion of positive results is 16.74 percent.
Four patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died in the last 24 hours.
To date, 275 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 19 are in intensive care units. There are 96 new hospital admissions.
In the last 24 hours, 252 people were cured, and a total of 1,272,342 people have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 2,477 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 15 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and the total number of vaccines given since the start of the vaccination campaign is 4,613,890.
A total of 38,463 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,313,282 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
