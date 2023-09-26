Weather in Bulgaria: Even Windier Today

Sunny weather will prevail today. It will blow to moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria - temporarily strong northeast wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C, in Sofia – about 25°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast, in places in the morning there will be low clouds or fog. A moderate to strong north-easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 27°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24- 25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3 - 4 knots.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. A moderate to strong north-easterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 17°C, at 2000 meters - about 11°C.

In the coming days, there will be scattered clouds, mostly significant over southern and eastern Bulgaria. There will also be conditions for rain, mostly light, in more places on Thursday. The wind will remain from the northeast, on Wednesday still moderate, on Thursday it will weaken, and on Friday it will subside almost all over the country. The minimum temperatures will drop, on Friday they will be between 9°C and 14°C, and the maximum in most of the country will be between 22°C and 27°C.

On Saturday, sunny weather will prevail, with temporary increases in cloudiness, more significant over Eastern Bulgaria and an increased probability of precipitation in the extreme southeastern regions. The wind will be weak, along the Black Sea - moderate, from the north.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology