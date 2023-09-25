Bulgaria: GERB announced their Candidate for Mayor of Sofia

The GERB-SDS coalition registered Anton Hekimyan as a candidate for Mayor of Sofia in the Municipal Election Commission.

Hekimyan was until recently the director of "News and Current Affairs" on bTV. On Saturday, he surprisingly left his position. In bTV he went through the entire ladder - intern, reporter, editor, TV presenter.

The representatives of GERB came to the Central Election Commission led by the deputy chairman of the party, Tomislav Donchev.

Donchev said that they waited until the last to make the best decision on who would be the candidate for mayor of the capital, and the decision was made not from the point of view of party interest, but to give civil society a chance to vote for a notable person.

Hekimyan announced to the media that he did not take the decision lightly.

"I made the decision fully consciously, personally and after time, which I asked to be given to think. Everything happened last week. I had a personal meeting with Boyko Borissov and personally received from him the invitation to be the candidate of GERB for mayor".

According to him, Sofia should be an even more modern city.

"To be a green city, open to investments, to young people. But above all, I emphasize education, because it will bring even more potential and personnel to the city and develop it. We will not forget the big infrastructure projects that must be completed," he added.

According to Hekimyan, the large infrastructure projects will not be forgotten, which, according to him, must be completed in order for Sofia to become a capital that can prove its leadership in the European ranking.

"Receiving the offer to be a candidate for mayor of Sofia, I realized that I want to continue working for society. I have done it all this time and I think I can do it on the other side," he was categorical and insisted that in the upcoming election campaign, he will be himself and be close to the people.

He indicated that he was assured that he would be able to make his own decisions. He also explained that he has been used to being in front of the camera for years and has nothing to hide.

Who is Anton Hekimyan?

Hekimyan was born on May 22, 1984 in the family of a Bulgarian and an Armenian.

He started in the morning block on bTV, since 2014 for more than 6 years he has been its face. And in the last nearly 3 years, he held the highest journalistic post, as director.

Along with his documents, GERB will bring the names of the nominees for regional mayors and municipal councilors from the political force.

The known candidates for mayor of Sofia so far are:

From "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" nominated Vasil Terziev as a candidate for mayor of the capital.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party endorsed Vanya Grigorova, the candidate of "Vazrazhdane" is Deyan Nikolov, and "There Is Such a People" chose Ivaylo Valchev.

Vili Lilkov will also join the battle from the civil initiative "Blue Sofia", and Carlos Contrera from VMRO.

Independent deputy Radostin Vassilev is also a candidate for mayor of Sofia.

We remind you that September 26 is the end of the period in which parties, coalitions, local coalitions and initiative committees register their candidates for mayors and lists of candidates for municipal councilors with the Municipal Electoral Commissions.

Also by the end of tomorrow, it is possible for a registered party, coalition or initiative committee to ask the Central and Municipal Electoral Commission to delete a given registration for participation in the elections on October 29.

