France to phase out coal by 2027

France will completely give up coal by 2027, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with France 2 and TF 1 television channels on Sunday.

France will achieve this by converting its last two coal plants, Macron explained.

"For the ecological transition, the first thing is the fight that must be fought for the country and at the international level, there must be a rejection of coal, because it is energy from a fossil source and it is the most polluting," Macron said.

On Monday, Macron is set to present his plans to cut France's CO2 emissions by 2030.

In the interview, the president said that by 2027, the two coal-fired plants in Cordemais and Saint-Avold will be transformed to run on biomass.

For Cordemais, an ecological transition project is already underway. The Saint-Avold plant was shut down at the beginning of 2022, but was restarted last winter to ensure energy supplies in the context of energy tensions in the country and in Europe.

