COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 39 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | September 25, 2023, Monday // 09:57
39 are the new cases of infection with Covid in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

There are 309 tests done. There are no dead. There are 2,288 active cases of infection. 238 people are currently hospitalized, of which 13 are in intensive care units.

