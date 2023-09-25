Three Serbs were Killed in Kosovo, Two others were Wounded

Bulgaria: Three Serbs were Killed in Kosovo, Two others were Wounded

Three Serbs have been killed after a policeman was shot dead in the northern village of Banjska in Kosovo.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced last night that Kosovo police had killed the three and seriously wounded two Serbs.

The Serbian president has made it clear that his country will never recognize Kosovo's independence, no matter how much pressure is put on it. He added that KFOR representatives assisted the Kosovo police in the operation against the local Serbs.

A monastery was attacked on Sunday morning with an armored car by an armed group of 30 people who clashed with law enforcement in Banjska, killing a Kosovo policeman. Last night, the Kosovo authorities announced that the situation had calmed down.

