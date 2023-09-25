Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Strong Winds in Three Regions

Today it will be mostly sunny over the eastern half of the country. In the west, the cloud cover will be significant, but only in separate places in the mountainous regions will it rain for a short time.

A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the east-northeast. A yellow code for gusts up to 86 km/h is in effect for the regions of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas. Minimum temperatures - between 14°C and 19°C, maximum - between 25°C and 30°C, in Sofia - about 25°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 25-27°C. The temperature of the sea water is 23-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 knots.

Cloudiness will be significant over the massifs of Western Bulgaria, but there will be rain showers only in isolated places. It will be mostly sunny in the east. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 18°C, at 2000 meters - about 12°C.

It will remain windy until the middle of the week. Sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness, more significant over southern Bulgaria, but short-term rain will fall only in isolated places. Prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 24°C and 29°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology