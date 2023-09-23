Bulgaria and Romania expect to be in Schengen by the end of the year

Bulgaria and Romania expect to be part of the Schengen area by the end of the year.

This was stated by MEPs Ilhan Kyuchuk and Vlad Botos at a joint press conference at the Danube Bridge border crossing at Ruse, BTA reported.

They said they would visit the Netherlands and Austria in search of support for Schengen membership.

The two MEPs from "Renew Europe" have indicated that they have specific expectations, from the governments of the Netherlands and Austria, who stop the acceptance of Sofia and Bucharest in Schengen, and declare that Bulgaria and Romania speak in the same voice.

Catalin Drula, chairman of the Save Romania Union, said there was no reason for Romania and Bulgaria to be kept outside the area for free movement.

He urged the governments of both sides to remove the fee for crossing the Danube Bridge and to be a symbolic step towards their entry into Schengen.

