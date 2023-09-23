Kiril Petkov: Again Foreign Services discovered that there are Russian Spies in Bulgaria

Foreign services, not the Bulgarian ones, have discovered that the head of the Russian Church in Sofia is a spy. This became clear from the words of the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov.

"Unfortunately, once again, foreign services had to discover that we have yet another spy in Bulgaria. And then our services reactively did what they did," said Petkov.

According to him, it is an oversight by the State Agency "National Security" that Archimandrite Vasian (Zmeev) and the other two officials of the Russian Church were expelled only now, and not earlier.

"If today we already know that he was a spy for the Russian services, he was a spy for 5 years. In fact, this is what we talk about all the time. That until the Bulgarian services work in a real way, in a proactive way - real national security is at risk. North Macedonia cannot have better information about Russian spies in Bulgaria than our services," he emphasized, recalling that North Macedonia first declared the archimandrite a Russian spy.

According to Petkov, it is "simply obvious" that Bulgarian services always work as a result of someone else's discovery of people who are in Bulgaria or are Bulgarians.

"This is not normal. So - it's really an oversight. I'm glad they've found out now and done the right thing. But it can't be 5 years from now - a spy for a foreign country operating undercover and only now being realized," he added.

When asked if he would trust the priests that Russia will send to Bulgaria, the co-chairman of WCC explained that he hopes they will be well checked, "knowing about this ugly act - to use some positions that people trust for foreign services".

"I hope that priests who are there to fulfill their role as such will be sent," said the former prime minister.

According to him, it is bad that Bulgaria is again starting to emerge as a center for Russian spies, which means only one thing - the Bulgarian services are not proactive enough on this topic.

He added that the services have not been reformed for 30 years. Because of this, according to him, a consensus will be found for real reform to take place.

Petkov also explained that during the anti-corruption commission's vote, most of the conflict of interest was removed and recalled that there will be "an independent commission that will evaluate each candidate". We are talking about the nomination committee, which includes representatives of several institutions, including the Supreme Court.

Based on this evaluation by external experts and the non-governmental sector, the best ones will be selected

"We have an end point - the rule of law," the WCC co-chairman also said. According to Petkov, with the changes in the Constitution, in the judiciary and the prosecutor's office, it will become the case that regardless of who manages politics, it will not matter so much.

"What we see as a request from DPS is that they support these reforms. They are not part of the 'assembly'. As long as they support our priorities, we cannot be angry with their PR," explained Petkov.

He justified the support from DPS with the regulations, according to which there must be 160 deputies supporting the changes. Petkov added that "Vazrazhdane" and TISP were absolutely destructive.

According to him, with the adoption of the anti-corruption law, Bulgaria's chance with the Netherlands for Schengen increased: "We will fight to enter Schengen in December."

