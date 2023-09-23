Nearly 2,000 infected with COVID-19 in Romania

The coronavirus is back in Romania, and health authorities are registering about 2,000 cases a day.

In fact, COVID has not disappeared from the consciousness, but also from the daily life of Romanians. Even in the greatest heat of the summer, when temperatures reached 45-46 degrees, in shops, in public transport, in gyms even - you could see people wearing protective masks. This was stated on Nova TV by the correspondent of BTA from Bucharest, Martina Gancheva.

According to her, in the country, it is not looked on particularly well if you enter a pharmacy or a hospital without a protective mask.

The increase in new cases of COVID-19 in Romania started again in mid-July and has seen a continuous acceleration since August. The latest data from the Ministry of Health of Romania show that in the period from September 11 to 17, more than 11,200 people infected with the coronavirus were registered in the country, or this is 4,055 more cases compared to the previous week. The number of those hospitalized in the COVID ward is 967, of which 212 are children. 18 are the deaths in the last week, and 5 of the deceased patients were vaccinated.

Health authorities comment that Romania is facing a new wave of coronavirus and the reason for this is the subspecies of Omicron, Eris and Pirola that are currently circulating in Europe. Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said that for the time being, protective masks will not become mandatory, but are recommended for people with respiratory diseases, especially in public transport or in crowded spaces.

