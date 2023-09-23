Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Hot on the First Day of Autumn

Today at 9:50 a.m. was the autumnal equinox and the beginning of astronomical autumn. It will be sunny, after noon in the plains hot. It will blow weak, in the eastern regions to moderate wind with a southern component. Minimum temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius. Daytime temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be between 32 and 37 degrees, lower temperatures will remain on the sea coast, in Sofia around 33°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate southeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 25-27°C. The temperature of the sea water is 23-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A moderate south-southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 27°C, at 2000 meters around 20°C.

On Sunday, it will remain sunny and hot over the eastern half of the country with temperatures in some places up to 33-35°C. In Western Bulgaria, short-term rain with thunder will fall in some places, and temperatures will drop by 4-5 degrees. During the first half of the new week, sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness, more significant over the southern half of the country, but almost no precipitation.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology