Russia has Summoned Bulgaria’s Ambassador due to the Expelled Priests

The Bulgarian ambassador in Moscow Atanas Krastin will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the expulsion of priests of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia.

This was stated by the Russian ambassador in Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova for the TV channel "Russia-24", quoted by BGNES.

On Thursday, Bulgaria expelled the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia, Archimandrite Vasian (Zmeev), the secretary, Archpriest Evgeny, and an employee of the temple. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced that the expelled Russian priests had committed acts inconsistent with their status. This is evident from a report by the State Agency "National Security".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced that the church will close its doors.

"Actions will be taken, of course. First of all, the ambassador will be summoned, there will be a conversation with him," Mitrofanova told Russia-24.

According to her, Moscow will not take mirror measures against the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. "I think that no one in Moscow will take mirror actions against the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. We are not barbarians," she said.

