Day 576 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv hit the HQ of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea

Day 576 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Explosions in Crimea, the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet was hit

Biden: Washington remains a staunch ally of Kyiv and will continue to provide military aid

Zelensky arrived in Canada, where he will speak to the Canadian Parliament today as part of his campaign to support Ukraine

A second cargo ship with grain has sailed from Chornomorsk

One person was killed and another injured in Russian shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kherson; Russia shot down a missile and two Ukrainian drones near Crimea

ISW: The Ukrainian army has broken through all defense lines in the Zaporizhzhia region

Bookstores and free textbooks in Ukraine : The Rada adopted a law on the rights of minorities

Duda: The words that Poland will not supply weapons to Ukraine are misinterpreted



Explosions in Crimea, the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet was hit

Loud explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol and local channels reported a rocket attack.

UNIAN writes that a smoke curtain is observed over the Sevastopol Bay, but also black smoke. The governer of the occupied Sevastopol, Mihail Razvozhaev, stated that a missile attack was carried out on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

"A fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Theater. If you find such items, please do not approach and call 112. All emergency services have gone to the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified," he wrote on Telegram.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ in Russian-occupied Sevastopol is no more. This supposed to be the best protected building in all of Crimea.



The Russian air defense in Crimea has failed so epically that I hope for everyone who bought the S-400 kept the receipt for return.… pic.twitter.com/yMfcnQnRLk — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) September 22, 2023

A new attack on Sevastopol is possible, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said. "Please do not leave the center of the city. Do not leave the buildings. Everyone in the vicinity of the naval headquarters - at the sound of the siren, go to shelters."

Both car and sea traffic on the Crimean bridge has been stopped again.

All emergency services have arrived at the scene, the information about the victims is being clarified.

As of 1:30 p.m., it was reported that air defense was operating in the Belbek airfield area, as well as in the garrison of Gvardeyskoe and Saky.

Explosions were heard in the region of Bakhchisaray and Simferopol, as well as in the region of Pervomaisky and Krasnogvardeisky.

According to an eyewitness, a drone fell into the Sevastopol Bay, as well as Bakhchisarai in the area of the military unit on the street. A smoke mushroom has been spotted.

Air defense has shot down a missile in the Bakhchisarai region, Russian media reported, citing the occupation authorities. The Russian Telegram channel "112" writes that six people were injured as a result of the attack.

A bunch of Russians just got BBQ'ed at the Sevastopol headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.



Nothing is out of range in Crimea now. https://t.co/HFwaUJsK2Y pic.twitter.com/Ot9UrnxniM — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) September 22, 2023

Biden: Washington remains a staunch ally of Kyiv and will continue to provide military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described his trip to Washington as "successful" and "fruitful". In a series of blitz meetings, he met with US officials, culminating in his second visit to the White House in less than a year. Although Congress did not give the green light to the 24 billion package he requested, Biden said that Washington remains a staunch ally of Kyiv and will continue to provide military aid.

A warm welcome and a promise of a new package of military aid for Kyiv - this is the summary of the second meeting in the White House between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. The two leaders were talking face to face for the fifth time since the start of the war. According to Biden, the only obstacle to achieving peace in Ukraine is Russia's unwillingness to end the war:

"The whole world must know that we are obliged not to allow any country, any aggressor, to take by force the territories of its neighbor. That is why, together with our allies, we will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine in order to return the territories. Only Russia stands in the way of peace. It could all end today, but instead Russia is looking for more weapons from Iran and North Korea."

As long as the conflict continues, Washington's aid to Kyiv is indispensable, Biden also said, and added that he hoped Congress would approve the new 24 billion package he requested for Ukraine. The White House announced that Kyiv will receive military aid with an emphasis on air defense. Armaments tailored to the needs of the upcoming winter period are foreseen, but not long-range missiles.

"We will work to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. This is a strategically important decision that will allow us to prevent future aggression against us, against Ukraine and against our citizens," said Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

After the meeting, Zelensky went on an unannounced preliminary visit to Canada, where he will talk with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and give a speech in parliament.

Zelensky arrived in Canada, where he will speak to the Canadian Parliament today as part of his campaign to support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived late last night in the Canadian capital of Ottawa after meetings with US President Joe Biden and US lawmakers in Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Zelensky will make an address to the Canadian Parliament today as part of his campaign to strengthen the support of Western allies for the war in Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is also scheduled to address parliament today, gave Zelensky a warm welcome on the tarmac at the Ottawa airport.

It is Zelensky's first visit to Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The Ukrainian leader previously spoke to the Canadian parliament via video link after the war began.

After their speeches, Zelensky and Trudeau will visit Toronto to meet with the city's local Ukrainian community. About 1.4 million people of Ukrainian origin live in Canada, which is nearly 4% of the country's population.

The Ukrainian president spoke on Wednesday at this year's session of the UN General Assembly. Canada's permanent representative to the UN, Bob Rae, said it was important for Zelensky to see to what extent Canada was supporting Ukraine in the war.

"We've done a lot to help him and we need to do more," Ray said. "We will continue to do everything in our power to support the Ukrainian people," he added.

Canada has provided more than 8.9 billion Canadian dollars (6.6 billion US dollars) in aid to Ukraine, which the Trudeau government called the largest per capita direct financial support to Ukraine of the G7 group of countries.

More than 175,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada since the war began, and another 700,000 have been approved to come under an initiative that supports the temporary relocation of those fleeing the war. The initiative creates the possibility to issue a work permit for a period of three years and ways to obtain a permanent residence permit and citizenship.

A second cargo ship with grain has sailed from Chornomorsk

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed today that the second grain-laden ship "Aroyat" had sailed from the port of the city of Chornomorsk, Reuters reported, referring to his post on the social platform " X" (until recently "Twitter").

The vessel "left the port in Chornomorsk after loading 17,600 tons of Ukrainian wheat for Egypt," Kubrakov reported.

This is the second bulk cargo ship that entered the port of the Ukrainian city of Chornomorsk, "using the temporary corridor for civil shipping", wrote the Ukrainian deputy prime minister, adding that the first was "Resilient Africa" with 3,000 tons of wheat for Asia, BTA points out.

One person was killed and another injured in Russian shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kherson; Russia shot down a missile and two Ukrainian drones near Crimea

At least one person was killed in today's Russian shelling of residential areas in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the regional governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, in addition to the killed 25-year-old man, another person was wounded in the town, which is located near the front line.

The shelling also caused fires in a house and a garage in Kherson, added the regional governor.

Kyiv pushed Russian forces out of part of Kherson region last November after a months-long occupation, but Russian troops continue to shell the regional capital and areas across the Dnieper River.

Russian anti-aircraft missile units have destroyed a Ukrainian missile and two drones near the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today.

At the same time, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said that Russia and Belarus started five days of joint military maneuvers in the country today.

ISW: The Ukrainian army has broken through all defense lines in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian armored vehicles had advanced beyond the last of three Russian defense lines in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Geolocation videos that surfaced on September 21 showed that Ukrainian armored vehicles were already deployed south of the last of three layers of the so-called "Surovikin Line" in the Zaporizhzhia region. The footage shows the equipment conducting limited combat operations west of Verbovoi and 18 km southeast of Orikhiv, the nearest large population under Ukrainian control.

ISW believes that the Ukrainian army broke through all defense lines and managed to push vehicles through anti-tank ditches. It is unclear whether the Ukrainian armed forces hold the territory behind this last layer of fortifications. But it does show that the Ukrainians have penetrated enough of the first two lines to move equipment through them, and have pushed back Russian artillery and anti-tank weapons.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a source in the Ukrainian armed forces, also wrote that Ukrainian troops had advanced towards Novoprokopivka.

ISW points out that the Ukrainian armed forces have been advancing slowly but steadily in this area since mid-August, despite the deployment of more and more forces from the Russian side - in addition to several airborne formations, video evidence of the presence of 22 Guards Special Brigade has appeared forces.

Ukraine has launched an attack on a particularly "sensitive" site in the Russian Federation where the enemy stores special military aircraft as well as VIP transport for Russian leaders, British intelligence said.

This was the attack on Chkalovsky Airport on September 18 in the Moscow region. Then two unknown saboteurs destroyed at least two Russian planes. British intelligence claims that over the past 4 days, Ukrainian troops have carried out intensive attacks in the rear of the Russian Federation: there have been reports of explosions at Russian logistics facilities, air bases and command posts in Crimea, Krasnodar Krai and Moscow Region.

"Probably, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is again under heavy fire. However, the explosions at Chkalovsky Air Base outside Moscow are likely to be the greatest strategic challenge for Russian leaders," the report said.

The news of a possible breakdown of a COOT (Il-20) special purpose aircraft at the Chkalovsky Airbase is particularly relevant given its reconnaissance capabilities, as well as its cost, the British Ministry of Defense noted.

From there, they add that the latest massive Russian strikes against Ukraine are connected to the success of special operations in Crimea and Russia.

"This unusual intensity is probably partly a reaction to the incidents in Russia and Crimea. Since the situation on the front is relatively static, each side seeks advantages by striking at the strategic depth of its enemy," they summarize.

Over the past 24 hours, many residents of Kherson have been killed and wounded after shelling.

According to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, Russia carried out 82 attacks, with 383 mortar shells fired. 28 shells were fired at Kherson alone.

"The Russian army entered residential areas of populated areas in the area. As a result of the Russian aggression, 7 people died and 12 others were injured," stressed Prokudin.

One of the targets was the village of Zelenovka, where a residential building was destroyed. A house collapsed due to the shelling, and rescuers pulled out a 63-year-old woman from under the rubble.

Four guided bombs fell in Lviv. As a result of the impact, a 63-year-old local resident died seriously.

"Tyaginka was also under fire. Two guided bombs were fired at the village. At Odradokamenka and Nikolaevka as well. The village of Belozerka was also shelled, where one person was killed and two were wounded," said Prokudin.

According to the head of the military administration of the city of Kherson Roman Mrochko, the territorial municipality of the city of Kherson was shelled 19 times during the past 24 hours with a total of 88 shells.

Damage was also registered in Kherson, Zelenovka, Sadovoy, Antonovka, Kamishani and Nadnepryansky.

Bookstores and free textbooks in Ukraine: The Rada adopted a law on the rights of minorities

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law on European integration, introducing specialized bookstores for national minorities and providing free textbooks to students and teachers.

318 people's deputies voted "for" the decision. The decision introduced an amendment to the Law on National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine.

The law stipulates that the state takes measures to achieve full and true equality in the spheres of economic, social, political and cultural life.

The concept of a specialized bookstore created for the realization of minority rights is introduced.

It is also determined that the state guarantees the free provision of textbooks (including electronic ones) and aids in secondary education - both for students and teachers.

Minority communities will be able to use their native language in local executive bodies along with the state language.

In settlements where national minorities traditionally live or where they make up a significant part of the population, the distribution of internal and external advertising, as well as advertising in the relevant audio and audiovisual media, made in Ukrainian and dubbed in the languages of the respective nationals is allowed minorities.

The procedure for determining the list of settlements in which minorities traditionally live, or in which such persons constitute a significant part of the population, shall be approved by the government.

The law enters into force the day after its publication. At the same time, in particular, for the period of the current martial law and for five years from the date of its termination, a number of provisions of this law do not apply to the state (official) language of the aggressor state.

Duda: The words that Poland will not supply weapons to Ukraine are misinterpreted

Polish President Andrzej Duda assured today that yesterday's statement by his Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that Poland will not supply more weapons to Ukraine was misinterpreted, AFP and BTA reported.

"The words (of Mateusz Morawiecki) were interpreted in the most incorrect way possible...In my opinion, the prime minister meant that we will not transfer to Ukraine the new weapons that we are currently acquiring to modernize the Polish army," Duda explained to a Polish TV station.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg