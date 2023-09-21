Bulgaria: “Vazrazhdane” Supporters fought with Police and Attacked the Barricades in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army

Supporters of "Vazrazhdane" attacked the barricades in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army in the Bulgarian capital. "Orlov Bridge" in the Sofia was blocked by party supporters. Traffic was stopped from the to Tsarigradsko Shose, along Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. to the National Stadium, and along Dragan Tsankov Blvd. Columns of cars formed.

At 4:00 p.m., the protest ended, as traffic on Orlov Bridge and the intersection near Sofia University was restored. Some of the protesters headed to St. Alexander Nevsky Square, where the buses with which the "Vazrazhdane" sympathizers came to Sofia for the protest are located.

Before that, the clashes around the monument occurred after the party's rally in the so-called "triangle of power" on which the resignation of the government was demanded.

The protesters then headed to the Ministry of Defense building, where they again shouted "Resignation" and demanded that the NATO bases leave Bulgaria, after which they proceeded, absolutely uncontrollably, to the Monument to the Soviet Army.

There was a huge police presence at the scene. The protesters, led by party leader Kostadin Kostadinov, managed to break through the barricades of the Monument to the Soviet Army and storm in behind them. A clash with the police ensued, with several of the "Vazrazhdane" protesters puking and fainting while people splashed water because two had passed out.

The leader of the party Kostadin Kostadinov himself managed to break through the cordon and also entered close to the monument after passing the fences.

Here is what the leader of "Vazrazhdane" stated:

"We have once again shown that we can do everything, that we know what we want and that there is no obstacle that will stop us if we want to achieve it. If we had decided, we could have demolished the scaffolding, which is illegal. I said it a while ago, we looked for the construction documentation - there is none. The fence is also illegal. They claim that the monument is dangerous. Nothing like that is true, the ruling 'fascists' are just lying. But today you found your master once again".

Kostadin Kostadinov predicts inflation, rising fuel prices and early elections.

More police were sent to the scene of the clashes and shortly after 15:00 p.m. the situation calmed down a bit because the police managed to control the situation, with only part of the fences, maybe one or two platforms, gone, but the rest remained in place. The entire monument was surrounded by police, and more police arrived from the Sofia University building.

