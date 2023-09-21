Bulgaria stops importing Russian Crude Oil

Bulgaria stops the import of Russian crude oil, which is currently used by "Lukoil Neftohim Burgas" AD. This is what the deputies decided by adopting in the first reading changes to the Control Law on the implementation of restrictive measures against Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

122 people's representatives from GERB-SDS, WCC-DB and DPS voted "in favor", while 43 from the party "Vazrazhdane", BSP and TISP declared "against".

Among the proposers of the proposal are Boyko Borissov, Kiril Petkov, Hristo Ivanov and Delyan Peevski. With it, in practice, the Bulgarian government must stop using the derogation allowing us to import Russian oil until the end of 2024.

Opposition and government supporters accused each other of acting under foreign pressure. According to Rumen Gechev from BSP, the operation of the refinery, which holds 40% of the market share in the country, will be blocked and this will harm Bulgarian citizens.

"Why don't you implement the decisions of the European Commission? It's because 'Kozyak' ordered some people. 'Kozyak' laughs, and we pay. As long as there are such fools, as long as there are such mother sellers, the Bulgarian people will pay. Gasoline prices have started to grow and diesel as well and they will grow even more. Now we will also hit the whole economy with oil products. Shame and disgrace".

*By "Kozyak" the MP means 16 Kozyak street where the US embassy in Sofia is located.

The answer of Hamid Hamid from DPS:

"Today, Mrs. Mitrofanova is speaking here for you, not Professor Gechev. It is not true and it is a myth that this refinery can work only with Russian oil. And your argument that prices will jump is also, in my opinion, not consistent, because at the moment, when we only work with Russian oil, are the prices frozen or are they falling? No, the prices are rising again, professor".

*By "Mrs Mitrofanova" the MP means the Ambassafor of Russia in Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova.

