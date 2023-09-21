Protest of "Vazrazhdane" Supporters: The Government is Working against the Interests of Bulgaria

Supporters of the "Vazrazhdane" party protested in front of the parliament building and the Council of Ministers to demand the resignation of the government.

The protest has been announced as a national one, and people started gathering an hour before the announced start at 12:00. They say they are here because they want a referendum to preserve the Bulgarian lev and are against changes to the Constitution aimed at the "dismemberment of Bulgaria".

Deputies from "Vazrazhdane" also came to the protesters.

"I want a future for my children and my grandchildren, a future for Bulgaria. The government that is currently in power is against Bulgaria's interests. This thing that is happening at the moment is simply pulling Bulgaria back with huge steps.

What's going on? You see it: Ukraine is above all, we have to defend Ukraine to the end... Excuse me, well, but where is Bulgaria?

Where are the children, where are these young people, right now the families are exhausted - a family with one child cannot afford the luxury of going on vacation," commented a participant in the protest.

Later, some of the protesters, together with the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov, moved in front of the Ministry of Defense.

