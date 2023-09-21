Bulgaria: 12 Migrants crammed into a Car were Detained in the Harmanlii village of Bulgarin

The police have detained 12 illegal migrants in the Harmanlian village of Bulgarin, announced the Ministry of the Interior - Haskovo branch.

On Wednesday morning, a car with Romanian registration passed through a checkpoint built in the village.

The uniformed officers noticed that there were too many people traveling in the car and followed it. 500 meters after the village, they stopped the car and found that there were 12 foreign citizens without identity documents.

With the help of an interpreter, the men, aged between 14 and 27, identified themselves as Syrian. The Romanian driver, 37 years old, was detained by the prosecutor's office for up to 72 hours and charged, and the migrants were accommodated in the Special Home for Temporary Accommodation of Foreigners in Lyubimets.

