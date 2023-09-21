Bulgaria received 80,640 Doses of the New Vaccine against COVID-19

Vaccinations will start from 27.09.2023

80,640 doses of the new vaccine against Omicron subvariant XBB 1.5 have already been delivered to Bulgaria.

The vaccines are intended for persons aged 12 and above and are available at the Regional Health Inspections in the country.

At the beginning of next week, a delivery of vaccines for children between 6 months and 11 years is planned in the warehouse of "Bul Bio - NCZPB" EOOD, which will also be provided to the Regional Health Inspection.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health approved the recommendations of the National Expert Council on Immunizations for vaccination against COVID-19 in the upcoming autumn-winter season.

It is recommended for:

· Persons aged 60 and over;

· Persons with chronic diseases (e.g. diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, etc.), regardless of age;

· Immunocompromised persons (e.g. persons with HIV, transplanted, etc.), incl. immunocompromised children aged 6 months and over;

· Pregnant women;

· Medical staff;

· Users and staff of social institutions.

A variant vaccine against COVID-19 can also be received by any other person who has expressed a desire to be vaccinated and who does not fall into the specified groups.

The vaccine is indicated for persons 6 months of age and older, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated to date or have had a previous illness. It is administered in a single dose, with the exception of children under 5 years of age, who, if they have not been sick or vaccinated to date, are immunized with three doses.

For persons from the groups mentioned above, the National Expert Council also recommends the administration of a seasonal flu vaccine. A flu vaccine can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, with the two vaccines being injected at different sites. It is possible to administer the vaccines separately, in two separate visits to the doctor, in which case it is not necessary to observe a certain sequence, as well as a fixed interval between the two vaccines.

/Ministry of Health

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg