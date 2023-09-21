Bashar Assad and his Wife arrived in China
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be among the officials who will attend the opening ceremony of the Nineteenth Asian Summer Games in Hangzhou, China, world agencies reported.
Assad and his wife Asma arrived in China on a plane provided by the Chinese leader.
According to sources, the two countries are preparing a number of important political and economic initiatives aimed at developing the partnership between them.
This will be Assad's second visit to China. The first was in 2004.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 575 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Deputy Commander of the Russian Northern Fleet Killed in Nagorno-Karabakh
- » Protests in Armenia after the Peace Agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh
- » Mine Blew Up a Ship off the Coast of Romania?
- » Derna: Maddened by Grief and Anger, Libyans Burned Down the Mayor's home
- » Ceasefire: Nagorno-Karabakh Forces Surrendered to the Azeris
- » Day 574 of the Invasion of Ukraine: NATO’s Stoltenberg calls for more Air Defense Systems