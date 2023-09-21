Bashar Assad and his Wife arrived in China

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be among the officials who will attend the opening ceremony of the Nineteenth Asian Summer Games in Hangzhou, China, world agencies reported.

Assad and his wife Asma arrived in China on a plane provided by the Chinese leader.

According to sources, the two countries are preparing a number of important political and economic initiatives aimed at developing the partnership between them.

This will be Assad's second visit to China. The first was in 2004.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg