Protests in Armenia after the Peace Agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh

Thousands protested last night in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, there were clashes between demonstrators and the police. People are unhappy with the way the government has responded to the escalation of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the demonstrators, the authorities failed to protect the Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh, everything turned out to be in vain, citizens commented, many of them demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

A truce was reached 24 hours after Azerbaijan launched an offensive in ethnic Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh to regain full control of its territory. It was confirmed by Baku and Yerevan and provides for the disarmament and dissolution of Armenian separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and the withdrawal of Armenian units, although Yerevan denies a military presence on the ground.

