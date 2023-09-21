COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 143 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

143 are the persons newly diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, 8 of which were detected by PCR, and 135 by rapid antigen tests. 53.85% of the new cases proven during the past 24 hours are of persons who have not been vaccinated.

A total of 1,147 tests were performed in the country in the last 24 hours. 84 of them are PCR, and 1,063 are antigenic. This is shown by the data in the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Blagoevgrad – 6; Burgas – 21; Varna – 10; Veliko Tarnovo – 2; Vidin – 4; Gabrovo – 1; Dobrich – 1; Kyustendil – 4; Lovech – 5; Montana – 2; Pazardzhik – 2; Pleven – 1; Plovdiv – 17; Razgrad – 1; Rousse – 3; Silistra – 3; Sliven – 2; Sofia region – 4; Sofia city – 43; Stara Zagora – 6; Haskovo – 3; Shumen – 2.

1,312,495 are the total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bulgaria at the moment. 2,296 of them are active. 1,271,740 are the total cured persons. 114 of them were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 210 patients with proven COVID-19 have been admitted to hospital care facilities in the country. 12 of them are in intensive care units or clinics. There are 25 persons newly admitted to hospitals. Of them, 68% have not been vaccinated.

The doses of vaccines against the coronavirus infection administered in the country so far are a total of 4,613,861. Of these, 35 were administered during the past 24 hours.

The national information system shows that the number of medical workers who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus is 26,561. Two new cases of doctors have been registered in the last 24 hours.

38,459 are the deceased persons in whom COVID-19 was confirmed. No new deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.

