Weather in Bulgaria: Morning Fog and Afternoon Rain Today

In the morning hours, there will be low cloudiness or fog in places in Western Bulgaria. Cloudiness will be significant during the day over Western and Central Bulgaria, and after noon, mainly in the mountainous regions, there will be rain showers. A light southerly wind will blow.

The maximum temperatures will be from 22-24°C in the western regions of the country, to 28-30°C in the east, where there will be more sunny hours.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea. Cloudiness will increase in the evening, but there will be no precipitation. A moderate wind will blow from the southeast. The maximum temperatures will be from 24°C to 26°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 23°C to 25°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 2 knots.

Cloudiness will be significant in the mountains, and after noon there will be rain showers in places in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria. A moderate south-westerly will blow, a strong westerly wind will blow on the high and exposed parts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 19°C, at 2000 meters - around 13°C.

On Friday, sunny weather will prevail with a very small chance of rain after noon in the mountainous areas. A light wind will blow from the south-southwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 26°C and 31°C.

It will be sunny on Saturday. Weak to moderate south-westerly winds will blow and maximum temperatures will rise by 4-5 degrees.

On Sunday, it will remain sunny and hot over the eastern half of the country with temperatures in some places up to 32-34°C. Cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Western Bulgaria and in some places it will rain and thunder, and temperatures will drop.

On Monday, sunny weather will prevail and it will rain only in isolated places. Temperatures in Eastern Bulgaria will also drop and the maximum in most areas will be between 24°C and 29°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology