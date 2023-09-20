Mine Blew Up a Ship off the Coast of Romania?

September 20, 2023
Bulgaria: Mine Blew Up a Ship off the Coast of Romania?

A cargo ship exploded in the waters of the Black Sea, off the coast of Romania. The vessel in question is the Seama, which sails under the flag of Togo, West Africa.

"The crew of the cargo ship was rescued in the Black Sea. According to the Romanian Maritime Rescue Agency, the 12 Seama crew members were evacuated and taken to the port of Sulina, near the border with Ukraine, for medical treatment," the message states on CNN.

The blast is said to have occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) offshore. According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred in the ship's engine room.

According to crew members, the ship blew up on a mine. At the same time, Romanian authorities said they have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion.

Tags: mine, Romania, Seama
