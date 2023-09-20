Mine Blew Up a Ship off the Coast of Romania?
A cargo ship exploded in the waters of the Black Sea, off the coast of Romania. The vessel in question is the Seama, which sails under the flag of Togo, West Africa.
"The crew of the cargo ship was rescued in the Black Sea. According to the Romanian Maritime Rescue Agency, the 12 Seama crew members were evacuated and taken to the port of Sulina, near the border with Ukraine, for medical treatment," the message states on CNN.
????????????????????????????????: The cargo ship Seama bound for Ukraine, has hit a naval mine in the Romanian port of Sulina.— James (@JamesPower91) September 20, 2023
12 crew members are being evacuated by the Romanian rescue services.
This will cause shipping companies not want to go to Ukraine #BreakingNews #Ukraine #Romania pic.twitter.com/WtWln1W1Dm
The blast is said to have occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) offshore. According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred in the ship's engine room.
According to crew members, the ship blew up on a mine. At the same time, Romanian authorities said they have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bus with 35 People Crashed in Montenegro: At least Three People Died
- » Romania will Not Import Ukrainian Grain for another 30 days
- » Romania wants Compensation for the Losses of Carriers due to not being in Schengen
- » Four more bodies have been found after the Storms in Greece, the Dead are now 15
- » North Macedonia celebrates its Independence Day
- » After the Storm "Daniel": The Number of Victims in Greece and Turkey is Increasing