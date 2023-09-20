Bulgaria: The Farmers gathered near Sofia announced an End to their Protest
The farmers gathered near Sofia announced an end to their protest. Their representatives headed to the capital to sign a memorandum with the government.
Farmers had gathered near Dolni Bogrov with the intention of entering heavy equipment in the center of Sofia in protest of the lifted ban on imports of Ukrainian grain.
Yesterday, after negotiations with the industry, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced that "in the near future we will not allow sunflower imports from Ukraine."
The meeting discussed all the requests of the farmers, and negotiations with the European Commission on the compensation that Bulgaria may receive will be held soon.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: The Leader of “Vazrazhdane” went in Dolni Bogrov but was Kicked Out by the Protesters
- » Bulgarian Beekeepers also came out to Protest
- » "With Talks, Both Sides Win" - Bulgaria’s PM thanked the Farmers and Energy Workers
- » Defense Minister: Bulgaria will Continue to Support Ukraine in accordance with our National Capabilities
- » Bulgaria – Most Vulnerable in the EU to Russian propaganda
- » Bulgaria’s President: In order to Join Schengen, We have to Convince the People in Austria, not only the Politicians