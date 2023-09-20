Bulgaria: The Farmers gathered near Sofia announced an End to their Protest

Politics | September 20, 2023, Wednesday // 15:56
The farmers gathered near Sofia announced an end to their protest. Their representatives headed to the capital to sign a memorandum with the government.

Farmers had gathered near Dolni Bogrov with the intention of entering heavy equipment in the center of Sofia in protest of the lifted ban on imports of Ukrainian grain.

Yesterday, after negotiations with the industry, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced that "in the near future we will not allow sunflower imports from Ukraine."

The meeting discussed all the requests of the farmers, and negotiations with the European Commission on the compensation that Bulgaria may receive will be held soon.

