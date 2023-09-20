Ceasefire: Nagorno-Karabakh Forces Surrendered to the Azeris

Azerbaijan's "anti-terrorist operation" took 24 hours to force the authorities of the internationally unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to announce a ceasefire and complete disarmament.

Artsakh, as this territory of Azerbaijan, populated by ethnic Armenians, is called in Armenia, has agreed to a complete cessation of hostilities. The agreement enters into force at 1 p.m. today, the "Armenia News" portal reported.

❗️ Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered to Azerbaijan. In Stepanakert they called the Azerbaijani authorities “central”



The mediator was the command of the Russian peacekeeping units in the area. They did not intervene after the beginning of the Azerbaijani offensive, but only began the evacuation of women and children from the most affected areas. Baku insists that they do not attack civilian objects and populations.

According to initial reports, the agreement includes:

withdrawal of the remaining units and servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia from the deployment zone of the Russian peacekeeping contingent;

disbandment and complete disarmament of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army;

withdrawal of heavy equipment and weapons from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh "in order to quickly dispose of them"'

issues related to reintegration, guaranteeing the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, as well as issues of ensuring the livelihood of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, according to the agreement reached, will be discussed at a meeting between representatives of the local Armenian population and representatives of the central authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will be held in the city of Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, as well as in subsequent meetings.

The government and armed forces of Armenia insist that there are no army units of theirs in Nagorno-Karabakh.

