Bulgarian Beekeepers also came out to Protest

The Bulgarian beekeepers are protesting in front of the Ministry of Agriculture. They state that their warehouses are full, but the problem is not only Ukrainian imports, but also imports from other countries, including low-quality Chinese honey.

They have not been able to realize their production since last year, despite the low purchase price. They need funds to prepare the bee colonies for the winter.

Therefore, they want quick payment of the submitted applications, they also insist on interest-free lending for the sector. In the declaration, they also want Bulgaria to inform the European Commission about the plight of the sector. They also want a working group for changes to Ordinance 8 on investments in beekeeping.

