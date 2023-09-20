Bulgarian Beekeepers also came out to Protest
The Bulgarian beekeepers are protesting in front of the Ministry of Agriculture. They state that their warehouses are full, but the problem is not only Ukrainian imports, but also imports from other countries, including low-quality Chinese honey.
They have not been able to realize their production since last year, despite the low purchase price. They need funds to prepare the bee colonies for the winter.
Therefore, they want quick payment of the submitted applications, they also insist on interest-free lending for the sector. In the declaration, they also want Bulgaria to inform the European Commission about the plight of the sector. They also want a working group for changes to Ordinance 8 on investments in beekeeping.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: The Leader of “Vazrazhdane” went in Dolni Bogrov but was Kicked Out by the Protesters
- » Bulgaria: The Farmers gathered near Sofia announced an End to their Protest
- » "With Talks, Both Sides Win" - Bulgaria’s PM thanked the Farmers and Energy Workers
- » Defense Minister: Bulgaria will Continue to Support Ukraine in accordance with our National Capabilities
- » Bulgaria – Most Vulnerable in the EU to Russian propaganda
- » Bulgaria’s President: In order to Join Schengen, We have to Convince the People in Austria, not only the Politicians