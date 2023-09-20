Defense Minister: Bulgaria will Continue to Support Ukraine in accordance with our National Capabilities

"Bulgaria will continue with the support for Ukraine, which will be consistent with our national capabilities and legal procedures." This was stated by Defense Minister Todor Tagarev today, September 19, at the regular meeting of the Contact Group for providing defense assistance to Ukraine. The forum was held in Ramstein, Germany, and was hosted by the US Secretary of Defense. It was attended by defense ministers, representatives of the political and military leadership of allied and partner countries, as well as NATO and the EU. The Bulgarian delegation also included the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov.

In his speech, Minister Tagarev emphasized solidarity and reaffirmed the country's support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and for its European and Euro-Atlantic future. "Bulgaria is ready to support the recovery of Ukraine," he pointed out. The possibilities for additional contributions to the coalitions being formed within the framework of the Contact Group for the provision of defense assistance to Ukraine are also being considered.

/Ministry of Defense