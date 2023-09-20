Azerbaijan announced that it had Captured over 60 Armenian Positions in Nagorno-Karabakh

World | September 20, 2023, Wednesday // 09:33
The Azerbaijani army announced that it captured more than 60 Armenian positions during the military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which began yesterday.

Armenia condemned Baku's actions as aggression and denied maintaining a military presence in the South Caucasus region.

Protests broke out in the Armenian capital Yerevan demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Police used stun grenades to disperse demonstrators who were trying to reach government buildings. According to local media, there were casualties in the ensuing clashes, as well as arrests.

The US has called on Azerbaijan to stop hostilities, and Russia is pushing for a return to the ceasefire.

