Azerbaijan announced that it had Captured over 60 Armenian Positions in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Azerbaijani army announced that it captured more than 60 Armenian positions during the military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which began yesterday.
This is #Stepanakert - capital city of #Artsakh (#Nagorno_Karabakh). Azerbaijan continues intentional massive bombing of civilians, including residential areas and infrastructures in cities of Stepanakert, #Martakert, villages. Multiple casualties. @GaroGhazarian1 @kerkonian pic.twitter.com/fp1YFbr1gx— Arman Tatoyan (@atatoyan) September 20, 2023
Armenia condemned Baku's actions as aggression and denied maintaining a military presence in the South Caucasus region.
Protests broke out in the Armenian capital Yerevan demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Police used stun grenades to disperse demonstrators who were trying to reach government buildings. According to local media, there were casualties in the ensuing clashes, as well as arrests.
The US has called on Azerbaijan to stop hostilities, and Russia is pushing for a return to the ceasefire.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 575 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Poland will no longer provide Weapons to Kyiv
- » Bashar Assad and his Wife arrived in China
- » Protests in Armenia after the Peace Agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh
- » Mine Blew Up a Ship off the Coast of Romania?
- » Derna: Maddened by Grief and Anger, Libyans Burned Down the Mayor's home
- » Ceasefire: Nagorno-Karabakh Forces Surrendered to the Azeris