COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 143 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 143, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,637 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.7 percent.

There is one deceased patient with confirmed coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

To date, there are 201 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 12 are in intensive care units. There are 34 new hospital admissions.

178 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,271,626 people have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,267 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 24 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,613,826 vaccines have been given since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,459 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,351,211 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal