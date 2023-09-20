Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Rain only in the Mountains

Sunny weather will prevail today. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the mountainous regions of the western half of the country and it will rain in some places, and thunder in some areas. The wind will be light. The minimum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C, on the sea coast - from 15°C to 20°C, and the maximum - between 25°C and 30°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea. A light south-easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 24-26°C. The temperature of the sea water is 23-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains before noon. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in some places it will rain and thunder. Without precipitation, it will remain in the extreme eastern regions. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 20°C, at 2000 meters – around 13°C.

Sunny weather will prevail on Thursday and Friday. After noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Western Bulgaria and in some places it will rain and thunder.

It will be sunny on Saturday, and there is little chance of brief afternoon showers. The wind will be light, from the south. The minimum temperatures will be between 13°C and 18°C, and the maximum in most of the country will be around and above 30°C.

On Sunday, cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the western half of the country, the probability of short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunder in more places, increases. It will remain mostly sunny in the eastern regions.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology