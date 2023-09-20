Bulgaria’s President: In order to Join Schengen, We have to Convince the People in Austria, not only the Politicians

Today, President Rumen Radev will make a speech within the framework of the General Debates of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. At the headquarters of the World Organization, the head of state commented on the issue of Bulgaria's membership in the Schengen area:

"We have to convince this Austrian society that Bulgaria is a reliable member not only of the EU, that Bulgaria is doing everything possible to protect its borders, that Bulgaria deserves to be in Schengen so that society can help the politicians to make this decision, because the politicians in Austria are worried about the elections, and the people vote there," said President Radev, who yesterday met with his Austrian colleague Alexander Van der Bellen on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

"That's why I encourage Prime Minister Denkov to make a visit to Austria as soon as possible, there are ways. To invite Prime Minister Nehammer as I invited him, we went to the border together, we also have a regular dialogue with the president, so that our voice will be heard much more, much stronger", said Radev, according to whom there is no policy in this direction now.

Today, the head of state will also participate in the Climate Summit under the auspices of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.

