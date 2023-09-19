Bulgaria: Protesters poured Milk at the feet of the Minister of Agriculture

Protesting grain producers poured raspberries and milk at the feet of Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev as a sign of protest, Nova TV reported.

For the second day in a row, grain producers are protesting because of the decision of the National Assembly to cancel the ban on the import of Ukrainian wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower seeds. Farmers are demanding the introduction of a ban on imports from Ukraine of a number of goods, including sunflower, wheat, rapeseed and dry milk.

Today Kiril Vatev went to meet the protesters and they greeted him with shouts of "resignation" and boos. Nevertheless, the minister called for dialogue.

He stated that he is not a professional politician, but that after 30 years of working in the sector he is aware of the problems. According to him, Bulgaria is one of the countries most affected by the war in Ukraine, along with four other frontline countries. "I treat your just protest with great respect - everyone is fighting to produce and get what they deserve," Vatev addressed the protesters.

The minister said that all possible decisions in the case have already been taken. He explained that for this year the money for failed areas has been provided and the applications are awaited. Regarding the extension of the ban on the import of Ukrainian products - there is one month in which the Ministry of Agriculture and the producers must together determine their requests for the quantities to be allowed into the country.

150 million has been provided in aid to producers, and another 63 million will go for notification after approval by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, Vatev announced.

"On the minimum aid, there is a balance that is being worked out so that it can be provided and the money paid after submission of applications. All the prime ministers of the border countries, including Denkov, are negotiating with the Prime Minister of Ukraine," said the Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg